In the dark! Two days without electricity service have indigenous communities and rural areas in Anzoátegui (Video)

By La Patilla

Sep 14, 2022

Inhabitants of some indigenous communities and rural areas of the Pedro María Freites Municipality in Anzoátegui state have spent two days without electricity.

Among those affected are those who live in the Kashama, Tascabaña, Bajo Hondo, Mapiricure communities and surrounding rural areas.

The governor of Kashama, Jesús Maita, said that failures in the electrical service are registered daily in all these communities.

Maita explained that this problem affects the water supply. He indicated that communities such as Bajo Hondo, Mapiricure and Tascabaña II, where the water supply depends “electric submersibles” (pumps), are left without this service “every time the power goes out.”

He highlighted that in Kashama and Tascabaña they were left 10 days without water because the 20 hp pump that supplied 843 families was damaged the constant electrical failures.

He pointed out that this Wednesday afternoon, the Government of Anzoátegui sent a team to replace the broken one.

Leak

Regarding the oil spill that occurs in the area, Maita reported that the Kariña ethnic group, together with workers from the Department of the Environment and the Directorate of Comprehensive Security of PDVSA, placed retaining walls near the well to prevent the crude from continuing to spill into the river.

He also said that they installed “chorizos” (absorbent floating booms) in the bathing areas of the river so that they absorb the oil and does not allow it to continue advancing to other tributaries.

Maita stated that they are waiting for the top management of the state oil company to make decisions for the total sanitation of the affected areas and compensation for the damage caused to the communities.

