U.S. does not have infinite patience on renewal of Venezuela talks – official

A U.S. State Department official put pressure on Venezuela leader Nicolás Maduro in a congressional hearing on Thursday, threatening more sanctions if talks with the opposition on resolving the country’s long-running political and economic crisis are not renewed.

Sep 15, 2022

The talks between Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido were last held in México City last year, but yielded little.

The Biden administration recognizes Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate president, having rejected Maduro’s 2018 re-election as a sham. Maduro, a socialist, remains in power in the OPEC nation despite tough U.S. sanctions on it oil industry.

“Nicolas Maduro … is making a critical mistake if he thinks that our patience is infinite, and that dilatory tactics will serve him well,” said Brian Nichols, assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere Affairs. “We stand ready to snap back sanctions and ready to take comprehensive measures,” if talks are not renewed and make progress, Nichols told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Senator Bob Menéndez, a Democrat and the committee’s chairman, said Venezuela is sinking deeper into crisis, with rampant drug trafficking and corruption, as a renewal of the talks lingers. “As far as I can discern, Maduro has not made any meaningful concessions or concrete steps to return to negotiations in México City,” he said. “In the interim, he has turned the nation into a narco state, building up its national patrimony and nothing is happening,” Menéndez added. Meanwhile, U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan oil are like a “sieve” with countries such as Turkey, Russia and China are getting around them “with impunity.”

