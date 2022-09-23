Socialism is bad, but it didn’t create the Biden border crisis

When the Biden White House sends out new talking points on an issue, the liberal media really go all-in to help spread the new narrative.

Sep 22, 2022

Earlier this week, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security hosted a background call with reporters in which it launched a new talking point to respond to Biden’s border crisis. “Failing communist regimes in Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba are driving a new wave of migration across the Western Hemisphere, including the recent increase in encounters at the southwest U.S. border,” a Biden official said.

Dutifully following orders, the Washington Post ’s Charles Lane published an op-ed this week parroting the new White House line. “Migration’s ‘root cause’ is Latin American dictatorships,” Lane argues. But his case falls to shreds among even the lightest scrutiny.

“The exodus from failed left-wing Latin American regimes has global repercussions,” Lane correctly writes. “Of 6 million-plus who have fled Venezuela in recent years, 80 percent have ended up in the Caribbean or other Latin American countries such as Colombia, Perú and Chile.”

All true so far. But then, Lane adds, “Inevitably, though, many people seeking relief from poverty and oppression go to the wealthiest and freest nation in their own hemisphere: the United States.”

Wait, what?

Why is it “inevitable” that people fleeing socialist dictatorships would end up in the U.S.? As Lane himself admits, people have been fleeing Venezuela for years and Cuba for decades. Why are record numbers of them suddenly coming to the U.S. now?

Lane goes on to suggest lamely, without any evidence, that maybe the current Havana regime “tacitly” encourages immigrants to come to the U.S. to embarrass Biden. Why now? Why not embarrass Trump, who was far tougher on Cuba than Biden? Lane doesn’t say.

Lane then writes, “Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela do not take their citizens back if deported from the United States, which renders the Biden administration all but powerless to deter the flow.”

“All but” is doing a lot of work in that sentence.

Of course Biden has the power to deter the flow of migration from these countries. Remember, Lane already admitted that many of these immigrants left their home countries years ago and have been living peacefully in other countries that speak their language. The only reason these immigrants are coming to the U.S. now is because of Biden’s catch-and-release border policies.

If Biden wanted to deter these immigrants from coming to the U.S., he could. All he has to do is reimplement President Donald Trump’s “Remain in México” policy. By forcing immigrants to return to México while their asylum cases are adjudicated, the “Remain in México” policy denies immigrants the world over from easy free access to live in the U.S.

By denying immigrants free entry into the U.S., immigrants are deterred from making the dangerous trip here. Instead, they safely stay in the countries they already fled to and have been living in for years now.

You can tell how completely dishonest Lane’s entire piece is by the simple fact that he never mentions all the policy changes Biden made on his first day in office to make it easier for immigrants to enter and stay in the U.S. Lane also completely fails to mention that Biden has caught and released over 1.5 million immigrants into the U.S. No wonder immigrants the world over know our border is wide open.

…

…