Group of venezuelans took research methods to “another level” with an application

Johnniel Rojas, Zaraiht Rondón, Guillermo Ramírez, Limbyi García, José Gómez, Junerlis Márquez and Johsnel Rojas, are nine Venezuelans who joined Kelvin Perea and Gilberto Pardo Developer, two Mexicans to materialize what is now known as: Tesis Time.

Pableysa Ostos // Correspondent lapatilla.com

Thesis Time is an economical and safe application to develop a degree thesis and other Scientific Research academic texts. Its creators maintain that the application helps to eradicate misinformation. Including corruption in the field of degree theses as well as their high costs, these being the most relevant points at the moment of doing a thesis or science paper.

Johnniel Rojas explained that: “our users can forget about the psychological stress that this final project entails, when they download the app, it works. Learn, play and win. You can play games and watch ads to unlock the products for free or you can buy them directly.”

“There we have more than 300 products including: classes, e-books, audiobooks, templates, summaries, guides, infographics, mind maps. All designed for the different cognitive learning processes and also a web platform with classes, courses and training 24/7, personalized consultancies, recorded classes and books,” he added.

In the innovation web page, the user will be able to match with the ideal tutor. One that fits your budget and needs, always meeting a high standard of service quality.

Remote Work

Two of the nine people that make up the team live in Ecuador, two in Argentina, two in Mexico, two in Venezuela and one in Spain. They admit that their great ally to develop the application was the internet.

“All the work has been remote. This accelerated when the pandemic began because we were locked up at home for a few months, but connected through the internet and our laptops, many things made it easier for us to be able to carry out activities, functions and meetings. We work a lot with Google Docs, Zoom, Google Meet and Drive, and WhatsApp groups where we had several groups according to the activities and functions that were required,” highlighted Rojas.

They explained that due to the different schedules they created a flexible dynamic in terms of dealing with issues or having to communicate. They spoke when they were awake “with those who are in Spain and France, that is, we send a note or write, but we know that we will have an answer the next day because at that time they are already sleeping.”

“In Argentina there is not much time difference, but if you have to stay up a bit to coincide, Mexico has the same schedule as Ecuador, but since they are the development ones, we meet in advance,” explained the 31-year-old.

With those who live in Venezuela, the situation was difficult: “in Venezuela there are problems with electricity and the internet, we had to adapt to that dynamic, sometimes we are about to meet and the power goes out and we have to wait or postpone, or the internet fails, and we still have to wait and postpone, or we are in a meeting and the internet connection goes out, they have to make up or work in those changing schedules caused by that situation, but it has not been obstacle enough to not finish the work, activities and mission.

Joining Strengths

The project began in 2019. It went through different phases, tests, meetings, among other things, its creators explained that when they were creating the MVP they had to work with many people, specialists and advisors.

“There was a time when we were more than 30 in the team, for revisions, the pilot test classes, corrections, interviewing the students, but everything was very dynamic and adaptive, fast and changing, we did not stick to anything, like everyone we have main jobs, we understood that this was to be done in the available extra time, but neither rigor nor quality is diminished. For example, I got up at 4:45 a.m. to start Tesis Time at 5:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m., I showered and dressed and went to work at 9:30 a.m., I returned home at 8:00 pm, I had dinner and continued working at Tesis Time until 11 or 12 midnight. But currently I am completely in Tesis Time,” said Rojas, who emigrated to Ecuador at the age of 22.

The group are currently participating in:

The 100 pro 2022

IFE LAUNCH Tecnológico de Monterrey

MIT Technology Review 35 Latam

“We want to reach 10 million downloads of the application, the best thing is that they can use it for free, we want to be a support for universities, tutors, governments and institutions. We want to democratize access to knowledge of scientific education and scientific research method. As of August 8th, we have had 4,000 downloads,” said Johnniel Rojas proudly.

Future Plans

Rojas stated that one of his plans is to be able to grant scholarships to 6 million students in Latin America and especially Venezuelans, “to help them graduate and do their theses using the page with the courses, training and a diploma in Research Methodology, we have a alliance with the CINDEHU university [https://www.cindehu.edu.mx/] which endorses our diploma.”

“We want to train researchers, we want to promote scientific research in Latin America, theses, scientific articles, essays, reports, as a degree model, for much more than being left gathering dust in a library. The theses of the new professionals and students from Latin America can be a change and a positive transformation for society in general and the first letter of introduction to enter the working world, or why not start a business?” He proposed.

And they do not rule out being able to have the application available in more than 10 languages.

A Message to the Young

“I recommend reading, start by educating yourself first on the subject or in the market niche that you have, or want to address, in parallel with business, entrepreneurship and finance. It is a huge world, from the idea, investment, financial, projections, MVP. One even must not rule out specialized advice on the issues that are required, render to Caesar what is Caesar’s,” he added.

They emphasize that once the first foundations are built, make an action plan, with all the tools one needs: if it is a drawing pad, colors and chalk, a document in the drive, a tool, such as: Trello, meditation and all the resources at your disposal to get started, slowly but surely.

“The idea is not to know everything, but the (phone) number of those who know, they do not need to have a dollar to start, I say that it is like the athletes who go to the Olympics, they take the gold medal, but it was not an achievement of them alone, but of a whole team behind, doctors, coach, family, foundations, etc.”