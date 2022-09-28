Obstacles and misunderstandings: the day after the border reopening between Colombia and Venezuela

Great expectations generated the reopening of the border between Venezuela and Colombia. The picture of Gustavo Petro shaking hands with Chavismo generated a feeling of hope for some and doubts for others. The truth is that one day after the ceremony, things do not seem to have changed much.

By La Patilla – Lucho Suárez

Sep 27, 2022

La Patilla was present in the border area between both countries and registered the development of the day at the Simón Bolívar international bridge. The report shows that the flow of Venezuelans increased during this Tuesday, September 27th.

The migratory passage was enabled in the early hours of the day by the Colombian and Venezuelan authorities.

According to the information compiled by the correspondent team, the following data of public interest were highlighted:

– Migration Colombia continues to require the migratory mobility card and Venezuelan identity card to enter Colombian territory. This measure is for people who make pendulum migration (recurrent crossings), that is, who go and return to Venezuela only to buy medicines, food, etc.

– Those who go on a longer trip outside the department of Norte de Santander or a third country, must present a stamped passport.

– It is expected that in the coming weeks Migration Colombia will make available a section on its website for the people to process their migratory mobility card for free.

The web portal has been blocked since 2018.

– There were inconveniences during the development of the day because citizens from the center of Venezuela approached the border thinking that today the passage was open for everyone without passports and without a migration card.

According to testimonies, these people were present at the scene with the information that they could only pass with the identity card, but they were “bounced” halfway over the Simón Bolívar international bridge.

These people had to enter Colombia through irregular “torches” (footpaths, trails).

Here the video report (in Spanish) of Luz Dary Depablos below

…

…