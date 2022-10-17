Potente desbordamiento del río El Castaño en Maracay se llevó a árbol por el medio (Video)

Captura de pantalla.

 

El terrible desbordamiento del río El Castaño reportado este lunes continúa causando grandes estragos en Maracay, capital de Aragua, y a su paso arrasa con todo lo que puede.

