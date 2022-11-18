Alert! African snails invade Lara and the authorities “turn a blind eye” (Videos)

The increase in humidity caused by record rainfall in recent months has increased the appearance of African snails in Lara State, where a large number of communities from different municipalities have expressed their concern caused by this phenomenon.

By La Patilla – Yanitza Martínez

Nov 17, 2022

At least 11 diseases are transmitted by these mollusks, some of which can also cause death, and that is why alarms have been raised in various neighborhoods of Cabudare, where they claim to have been invaded by these snails.

One of the affected areas is the Rómulo Gallegos urbanization, where there is a presence of the African snail in areas close to streams.

Ramón Linares stated that even though they try to fight the animals with lime, they do not stop reproducing, since there is a lot of humidity in the place.

Among other things, he points out that they have reported the situation to the municipality’s health authorities but have not received any response.

In Barquisimeto, a large number of communities, located to the west of the city, also record the presence of this snail. Such is the case of the Ruiz Pineda sector, where there is an invasion of the poisonous animal.

In this community, the school that bears the same name has been invaded to such an extent that academic activities have been suspended, since snails even crawl up the walls and enter the classrooms.

In this regard, the director of the school, Robert Sánchez, has indicated that there has indeed been a presence of the African snail shortly after the start of the school period, but that with the increase in rainfall, the proliferation has intensified.

The scenario is not different in the Torres Municipality, where more than five townships reported the presence of the mollusk.

In Torres, the “Casas de Madera” neighborhood in Carora is one of the most affected and the snails have already invaded sidewalks, sections of streets, walls and the entire bank of the ravine in the sector.

In this urbanization the situation is more complex, since its inhabitants, especially the unknowing children, grab the snails with their hands and many of them even start to play with them, believing that they are a harmless species.

Absence of Health Authorities

Through social networks, Lara State users have sent alerts to state agencies. However, there has been no deployment by the Lara health authorities to the affected areas, which worries the community.

Those who reside in these communities detail that there is very little information about the consequences that the presence of the African snail can bring to health and that is why they ask the regional government of Lara to address this sanitation problem to avoid more severe damage to the population’s health.

