Fundehullan and allies protested in front of the UN to demand greater monitoring of human rights violations in Venezuela

More than 30 human rights defenders (DD.HH.) from Fundehullan and other allied organizations from the Llanos and Andes regions, protested this Tuesday, December 13th, in front of the UN headquarters, in Caracas, to demand exhaustive monitoring of the systematic violations of human rights in the interior of the country.

Dec 13, 2022

The Director of the Human Rights Foundation of the Llanos (Fundehullan), Roland García, asserted that the work carried out by the United Nations High Commissioner in Venezuela is not enough and at the same time urged this office to place greater emphasis on registering each one of the violations that occur beyond the Venezuelan capital.

“During the last quarter of 2022, the criminalization of trade unions, workers unions and NGOs by state security forces and institutions increased by more than 16%,” said García, referring to human rights violations in the plains and Andean areas monitored by Fundehullan.

Mr. García demanded that the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, monitor the lack of access to justice faced by the relatives of the victims of demonstrations in 2019.

“That these victims who were murdered in the context of the anti-government protests can get answers from the state authorities, but mainly from the Public Ministry, which is the head of the criminal action,” he urged.

The Fundehullan representative also called for the release of political prisoners in Venezuela and reiterated the call to the UN High Commissioner for H.R to intensify the work of documenting violations against political, civil, social, economic and cultural rights, in each and all regions of the country.

