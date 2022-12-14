Vladimir Putin ‘securing Venezuela escape route’ if Russia losses war in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin is believed to be considering seeking refuge in Venezuela as the Kremlin strongman searches for escape routes in the event Russia loses in Ukraine.

Dec 8, 2022

Vladimir Putin has formed an escape plan to flee to South America in the event Russian forces are defeated in Ukraine, according to the Russian leader’s former speechwriter. Quoting a Kremlin source, political pundit Abbas Gallyamov has suggested Putin is exploring the option of asylum in Venezuela as part of a secretive plan given the codeword “Noah’s Ark” by senior Moscow aides.

Gallyamov wrote on Telegram: “I usually don’t retell insider stories, but today I will make an exception.

“Firstly, I trust the source too much, and secondly, the information is very juicy.

“As the name [Noah’s Ark] implies, it is about finding new lands where you can go in case it becomes completely uncomfortable in your homeland.

“The leader’s entourage does not exclude that he will lose the war, lose power and he will have to urgently evacuate somewhere.”

According to Newsweek, Gallyamov said his source understands that the Vice-President of Russian energy firm Rosneft, Yury Kurilin is “the man on the ground,” sorting the potential escape route to Venezuela.

Gallyamov explained: “In the summer, he formally resigned from [Rosneft] and now devoted himself entirely to ‘Noah’s Ark.’

“He has American citizenship and good connections. He graduated from Hayward University in California [and] worked in BP structures, including in the high position of director of corporate affairs.”

He added: “Unfortunately, my source does not know any other details, however, what has been said is enough to understand: when they [Russia] say that ‘everything is going according to plan,’ it makes sense to clarify which one. They seem to have more than one plan.”

The Kremlin is facing a struggle to hold the frontlines in the remaining land under Russia’s control amid repeated attempts at counter-attacks by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian Defence Minister Advisor Yuriy Sak has said the Russian military is losing manpower at a massive rate as 500 soldiers are killed a day. Mr Sak recently told Sky News Australia: “In the past couple of weeks, they continue to lose the temporarily occupied territories. Russian soldiers have been dying on the battlefield on average … 500 soldiers a day, we’ve destroyed now over 90,000 Russian soldiers.” After the re-capture of Kherson last month, Ukraine has been forecast to inflict further setbacks on Russia.

