Workers from the University of Carabobo affirm that they have nothing to celebrate at Christmas: “We have lost everything”

With banners and pans, workers of the University of Carabobo (UC) gathered this Tuesday, December 13th, on Avenida Bolívar in Valencia, in front of the rectory, to demand a salary that allows them to cover their needs and live with dignity, as established in article 91 of the Constitution.

Dec 13, 2022

José Francisco Jiménez, General Secretary of the Association of Employees of the University of Carabobo (AEUC), indicated that the fortnight (bi weekly salary) of a worker does not reach 10 U.S. dollars, while that of an (administrative) employee is less than 15 U.S. dollars and that of a teacher is around 40 dollars. He stated that university workers have nothing to celebrate this Christmas.

“We have lost everything: HCM (Health insurance), all our collective contracts benefits, we lost our salary with the Onapre instructive, despite the fact that the TSJ says it does not exist,” Jiménez assured.

For his part, José Parada, a member of the UC workers union, blamed Nicolás Maduro’s regime for leading public employees into extreme poverty. He pointed out that in order to survive they have had to dedicate themselves to activities in the informal economy.

“President Nicolás Maduro, you say that you are a worker president, but that is a lie. You are an employer who has dedicated himself to lowering the wages of our workers (…) I am a paramedic for the University Ambulances and I have had to sell empanadas, arepas, torrejas, mondongo (Venezuelan tripe soup) to be able to survive, because with a salary of 4 U.S. dollars, who is able to live? We are in extreme poverty,” he said.

They pointed out that some 16,000 employees are affected, including workers, administrative employees and active and retired teachers of the UC.

Representatives of the teachers’ union in Carabobo also participated in the protest. Luis Guillermo Padrón, President of the Venezuelan Union of Teachers in Carabobo (Sinvemaca), repudiated that the educators will receive a payment of approximately 10 dollars for the concept of the last month of bonus. “Inflation ate the salary,” he added.

Likewise, he called on the Central Personnel Office (OCP), attached to the Governor’s Office of Carabobo, to cancel the fortnight (bi weekly salary) to retired and pensioned teachers, who are dependent on the regional Executive.

