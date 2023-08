VIDEO: Estadounidense no cedió su asiento en un vuelo y vivió el peor de los momentos

Having had only 90 minutes of sleep the night before and knowing I had to give a presentation to 500 people, I desperately needed some sleep, so I did not agree to switch seats. ???? Before anyone comes after me… the kids looked like they were about 11 and 15 years old. And the mom was in arms-reach of both of them from the middle seat in the row behind us. The mom proceeded to complain for at least 15 minutes to the person next to her loud enough for me to hear. But the woman actually defended me – several times. It was so kind and I appreciated it so much because I was feeling really guilty. ???? #airplaneseat#seatswitching#airplanekarens

? original sound – MyCONQUERing