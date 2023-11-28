Venezuelan industry works at 35% of its installed capacity, according to Conindustria

The country needs to follow the example of Brazil and Colombia in terms of using its installed manufacturing capacity to recover employment and purchasing power.

By Dexcy Guédez//Corresponsalía lapatilla.com

Toda la información del conflicto Israel-Palestina en tu buzón ¡Suscríbete!

Such appreciation was expressed in Margarita Island by Luigi Pizzela, President of the Venezuelan Confederation of Industrialists (Conindustria), who revealed that the utilization of installed capacity in the national industry barely scratches 35%, while in the aforementioned neighboring countries it is above 80%.

“That is where we need to go to recover the level of employment and purchasing power on a firm basis so that it is sustainable over time and truly represents a recovery in installed capacity utilization,” Pizzela insisted.

Furthermore, he believes that it is also necessary to improve public services and optimize the generation of electricity and gasoline supply.

He confirmed that industrialists are extremely optimistic, but these difficulties make them less competitive and force them to generate the electricity they consume. Likewise, may man urs are wasted trying to re-supply fuels.

“Despite the challenges, we industrialists remain optimistic and believe that the worst part is already over,” Pizzela said.