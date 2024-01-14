In Táchira’s livestock breeders association, in western Venezuela, was exhibited a goat that produces 7.4 liters of milk in one milking

As part of the agricultural exhibition held at the Táchira State Cattlemen’s Association (Asogata), regarding the 59th edition of the San Sebastián International Fair, at the goat and sheep fair, were presented specimens belonging to the sheepfold “Mi Cabra Andina” (My Andean Goat) from Bogotá, Colombia.

During the exhibition of diverse livestock breeds within the framework of the Asogata 2024 Agricultural Fair many specimens were presented, achieving recognitions and prizes: the Don Fernando sheepfold, Genetica San Sebastián, Floryana, Mi Cabra Andina, El Redil de mi Tío Carlos, Caprisco La Roca, Caprisco La Lomita, Gerardo Contreras and Antonio Villar.

The winner was the Colombian sheepfold “Mi Cabra Andina”, with a goat that attained a production of 7.4 liters of milk in one milking. This goat has won other international competitions.

Luigui Contreras from sheepfold La Lomita, thanked the producers for their support in making this binational fair a reality.

Likewise, Jacobo Feldman, director of ASOGATA, confirmed the promise of returning next year with two cattlesheds full of specimens.

ASOGATA Press