Pollution of the Mucujepe River in Mérida State, in the Venezuelan Andes, causes alarm among the inhabitants of its banks

This Monday, January 15th, the ONGs ‘FundaRedes Environmental Observatory’ and ‘Proyecto EPA’ (EPA Project), submitted the report of an incident to the Regional Office of the Ministry of Popular Power for Eco-socialism.

Jesús Quintero / Correspondent lapatilla.com / Photographs Courtesy @elvigiamovil

The document details the case of environmental debasement and pollution of the Mucujepe River in Los Anegados sector of the ‘Héctor Amable Mora’ Parish of the Alberto Adriani municipality in Mérida State.

Yanfri Contreras, Coordinator of the NGO ‘FundaRedes’ in the region, stated that the organization demands constant monitoring of this important tributary, since families and children in the area depend on it and are forced to breathe foul odors that cause respiratory tract ailments among other pathologies.

According to testimonies from local fishermen, this event has been repeated twice in less than a month, with last January 7th being the second time that environmental pollution, caused by an undetermined spill, has fouled the river causing the death of fish and altering the coloration of the river waters.