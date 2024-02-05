From Tovar, with pride to the world: Zambrano Vegas Twins win for Venezuela the ‘SmartThings Challenge’

The Samsung SmartThings Challenge’ arose in mid-2023 in Panama, where the Latin American headquarters of the globally recognized telecommunications company is located. Samsung Latin America implemented a contest where young university students are invited.

Jesús Quintero / Correspondent LaPatilla.com

Prepárate para carnaval con la mejor información ¡Suscríbete gratis!

The challenge consisted of creating a commercial to promote a Samsung application called ‘SmartThings’, in which 100 teams from different countries participated.

Later on, 12 teams were selected to tell their stories and film the respective commercials. Among those who qualified was the team from Venezuela.

Cherry and Oliver Zambrano Vegas, from Tovar, Mérida State, part of the Venezuelan Andes, made honor to the country by being selected among the first three places.

This young couple and proud parents, Elsy Vegas and husband Cherry Zambrano, are a promising audiovisuals team and students at the University of Los Andes, and have without a doubt a promising future.

Cherry told LaPatilla.com that the SmartThings Challenge consisted of writing and making a commercial focused on the Samsung company’s most recent application: SmartThings.

The final contest was against the representatives of the Dominican Republic and Guatemala, resulting in the Venezuelans being awarded with 71% of the votes cast by network users.

Meanwhile, his twin brother Oliver said that: “We started with around 100 teams from the 6 countries. The first phase consisted of writing and proposing the commercial. Then, those 100 were reduced to 12. From there, we had to proceed to record the commercial. Samsung, as help, gave us different electronic devices during this phase. And after recording and editing the commercial, there was going to be a cut to 3 teams.”

They also indicated that: “we were the only finalist Venezuelan team in the competition (we were identified as the ‘Dinámica Buena Onda Maravilla Escuadrón Lobo’ team, Dynamic Good vibes, Marvell, Wolf team). We competed against the “Imaginarium” and “Smartie” team from Guatemala and the Dominican Republic. For the final, Samsung re-recorded all the three commercials under equal conditions, and published them on a page where people decided the winner by voting for their favorite.”

Excitedly, they said: “In the end, ours ended up winning with 71% of the votes (almost 5,400 votes), while second place had 20% (almost 1,600 votes) and third place had 9% (almost 700 votes).”

It is important to note that part of the achievement translates into a trip to the main manufacturing plant of Samsung in South Korea in the coming days, so the town of Tovar has a reason to be proud and also Mérida (State) and Venezuela.