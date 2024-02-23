People with disabilities received aid from the Government of Barinas State in western Venezuela

This Thursday, February 22nd, at the Funsalud headquarters of the Sports City of Barinas, Governor Sergio Garrido delivered implements and tools necessary for the mobility of people with disabilities.

lapatilla.com correspondent

There were more than 150 items for mobility and walking support, among which were 45 wheelchairs, 10 walkers, 10 crutches, 15 canes and more, that the governor of Barinas put in the hands of the beneficiaries.

“We deliver these types of aid with a lot of effort, but with a lot of love and always with the aim of serving those who need it most, because my commitment as governor is to serve the people …” said Garrido.

The Governor of Barinas indicated that this aid is part of the healthcare policies that they aim to guarantee, in order to improve the conditions of citizens, especially those with limited resources.