María Corina Machado in Valencia, Venezuela: “No one takes us off our electoral route”

This Wednesday, March 13th, the leader of Vente Venezuela, María Corina Machado, toured the municipalities of Diego Ibarra, San Joaquín, Guacara and Valencia as part of her national tour.

lapatilla.com correspondent

At a rally in the El Consejo sector, Miguel Peña parish, south of Valencia, Machado stated that she will remain on the electoral route and in the fight for the freedom of Venezuela.

“No one takes us off our electoral route, they know they are lost with us. Who are we going to replace? (Nicolás) Maduro. This fight has only one destiny and that is freedom,” said Machado, who has been politically disqualified, a fact that she considers unconstitutional, a few days before the start of the registration of presidential candidates in the CNE before the elections of July 28.

Machado pointed out that the government of Nicolás Maduro has violated the Barbados Agreement, so she urged the guarantors of the agreement to raise their voices.

“They have absolutely violated the Barbados Agreement from the first point to the last. The first point is that the parties have the right to choose their candidates as they find fit and we Venezuelans elected them on October 22nd through a primary. I do believe that all those who have been companions, guarantors, who have publicly said that the Barbados Agreement must be respected, clearly must raise their voices and point out how Maduro has broken his word,” she said.

She noted that the next few days will be “decisive.” She stated that they have overcome every challenge since before the Primary on October 22nd, so she asked her followers to have confidence.

“We know what we are doing. We have overcome every barrier and every obstacle. No one takes us off our electoral route, they know they have already lost with us,” she reiterated.

She highlighted the importance of consolidating the 600K platform and the ‘Comanditos’ with Venezuela.

“Every vote has to count and be counted well. We have to organize ourselves to overcome every obstacle, every trap,” she said.

In her speech, she mentioned that her government proposal contemplates a Venezuela where all citizens are equal before the law.

“We are going to establish order, there is going to be security, the criminals are going to prison, the corrupt are going to prison. A country where there will be justice and transparency. We are going to be able to compete with the entire world because we are going to educate them (students) well, with the knowledge of the 21st century, where kids learn how to program and do great in digital language,” she commented.