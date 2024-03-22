Forest fires displace biodiversity of Venezuela’s ‘Henri Pittier National Park’

Regarding the large-scale forest fires that have been recorded in the Henri Pittier National Park since the night of March 20th, specialists warn about the displacement of biodiversity from its natural habitat.

lapatilla.com correspondent

Through the his “X” account (formerly Twtter), the Director of NGO ‘Sembramos Todos’, Enrique García, explained that communities should not be “alarmed” by the presence of these species, nor should they try to capture them, as he assures that they have been displaced temporarily by the fires and will continue on their way.

He pointed out that if they are poisonous species or that may represent some type of danger due to the stress they are under, people must communicate with experts for proper management, such as the Aragua firefighters, the UCV firefighters or Civil Protection. “Under no circumstances should you make them feel cornered or without a way out,” he added.

García also pointed out that these situations are conducive to the trafficking of native Henri Pittier species, which is why he called on citizens to report if they know of any such activity.

“Possibly unscrupulous people will appear trying to sell species captured in their escape from the fires in the park, buying from them is becoming their accomplices. Report, if possible, with photos and references of what species they traffic and where they are located through social networks,” he wrote in his account.