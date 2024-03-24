Families are evacuate near the Uverito forest in Monagas due to raging wildfires

La información que necesitas para comenzar el día ¡Suscríbete gratis!

The voracious forest fires that have been ravaging the Uverito national forest since last Wednesday in southern Monagas State have intensified causing more than 180 families from nearby towns to be evacuated as a precaution.

lapatilla.com correspondent

Images circulating through social networks let you see several Yutong buses (Chinese brand) from the state company “Transmonagas” that have been arranged to transport the affected families.

However, despite the fact that the flames are close to some homes, it was made known that some of the families refuse to evacuate because they claim that they are not guaranteed a suitable place to stay.

It is worth remembering that last Thursday, the Chavista Minister of Interior Relations, Justice and Peace, Remigio Ceballos, inspected the company “Maderas del Orinoco” located in the town of Chaguaramas, Libertador Municipality. There he evaluated the scope and procedures for controlling the fire raging in the forest reserve.

Ceballos reported that the incident is restricted to a confined area, where Forest Firefighters and Risk Control teams “have fought and controlled the fire,” stating that the actions will continue until total extinction “and as a preventive manner they will create special brigades for permanent protection.”

However, the fire continues to spread over many more hectares of the forest. Residents and workers have repeatedly denounced that the company does not have the equipment to fight this type of fire, such as the tanker planes that were sold abroad more than a decade ago.