“El Bigote”, an ingenious man from Barinas State in western Venezuela who assembled a bicycle in the style of the 19th century

Ciro Vásquez, popularly known as “El Bigote”, goes out daily to tour the streets of Barinas on a bicycle that was manufactured by him, whose model was in fashion from 1870 to 1900, in the 19th century and used to be known as the “Penny-farthing” or “High wheel”.

lapatilla.com correspondent

The bicycle with a tall wheel in the front and one three times smaller in the back, was designed and manufactured by the Englishman James Starley, but in the Venezuelan plains “El Bigote” made his own and captures attention every time he rides it around town.

Last week, Ciro Vásquez was waiting in line for gas and while he was waiting he was having fun on his old bicycle riding around the block, arousing elation and animation among those who saw him and surely wanted to ride this model of bicycle.

This Monday, June 3rd, World Bicycle Day is celebrated, declared by the General Assembly of the United Nations, in 2018, so it is a favorable occasion to congratulate and highlight all those Venezuelans who regularly use bicycles as means of transportation, sport and recreation.