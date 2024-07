Venezuela elige presidente, recibe toda la información sobre la elección suscribiéndote ahora

Opposition leader María Corina Machado arrived in the Portuguesa State as part of a tour to support the candidacy for the Venezuelan presidency of Edmundo González Urrutia.

lapatilla.com

Along with other leaders of the Unity opposition coalition, Machado visited the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Coromoto.

During her stay in Portuguesa, the opposition leader will lead activities to publicize the proposals to promote democratic change in the country.