At least 58 arbitrary arrests were recorded in Venezuela’s Anzoátegui State during protests

Some 58 people were arbitrarily detained by security forces in Anzoátegui State during protests against the CNE’s announcement of the election results, said human rights lawyer José Santoyo.

He said that 45 detainees have already been released, while the rest of the people have already been presented to the Public Ministry and are expected to be brought before the courts. He indicated that the authorities have not given details of detained minors.

The lawyer warned that illegal arrests must cease and human rights must be guaranteed to all. “Many relatives have not been informed of anything by the security forces, they do not know where they are being held and there is a lot of anguish because for them they are just missing. There are severe complaints of mistreatment of the detainees,” the lawyer emphasized.

He said that all arrests must be controlled by the Prosecutor’s Office or the Ombudsman’s Office to determine which of the detainees will be prosecuted or released.

He also mentioned that he has received complaints that protesters were brought into the CNE headquarters in Barcelona after being arrested. “There are video recordings of protesters who were brought into the CNE headquarters and were beaten by officials of the National Guard and other security agencies. How can it be justified that they use the headquarters of an electoral body to mistreat the detainees?” he protested.

The lawyer asserted that these irregularities have to stop and that those officials who violate the human rights of the detainees must be identified.

