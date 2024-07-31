Protests, repression and arrests marked the 29th of July in Venezuela

Venezuela elige presidente, recibe toda la información sobre la elección suscribiéndote ahora

It all started with spontaneous and scattered ‘cacerolazos’ (pot banging) in Caracas, which later spread to other cities.

Correspondents lapatilla.com

After the clanging of pots, Venezuelans took to the streets to protest against the fraudulent election results announced by the CNE (Nationa Electoral Council), which declared Nicolás Maduro the “winner.”

The demonstrations spread to almost all of Venezuela’s states. Some protests took place in front of military headquarters, others in the regional offices of the CNE and on the main avenues in every major city of every state.

Maduro’s regime responded with violent repression

The National Guard, the Bolivarian National Police and the colectivos acted with violence, and the “bloodbath” that Maduro warned about materialized: several dead, wounded and also many detained.

In Aragua, Apure Anzoátegui, Barinas, Bolívar, Carabobo, Cojedes, Sucre, Monagas, Zulia, Mérida, Vargas, Guárico, Falcón and Lara, the indignation of the people who demanded freedom and respect for what they expressed at the ballot box was felt.

The protests continue in several regions of the country and the only certainty is the uncertainty about what will happen in the coming days in Venezuela.

Atlantic Avenue, Puerto Ordaz, Bolivar State

Atlantic Avenue, Puerto Ordaz, Bolivar State



Cacerolazo in Pueblo Llano, Merida

Cabimas, Zulia State

Cumana, Sucre State

Shopping Center’s traffic light, Prebo, Valencia, Carabobo State

Cueva de Molina Neighborhood in Maracaibo

Maturin, Monagas State

San Fernando, Apure State

Tejerías, Aragua State

Boyacá Neighborhood, Barcelona, Anzoategui State

Banco Obrero Neighborhood, San Juan de los Morros, Guárico State

Carirubana, Falcón State