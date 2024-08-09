What is known so far about the capture of Carlos Chancellor, former mayor of Venezuela’s Tumeremo

He left Tumeremo, Bolívar State, bound for Barcelona, Anzoátegui State, to visit one of his sons. Upon arriving in the state of Anzoátegui, he passed through several police and military checkpoints before his arrest.

Pableysa Ostos / Correspondent lapatilla.com

Carlos Chancellor, former mayor of Tumeremo, Sifontes municipality, Bolívar State, was arrested this Wednesday, August 7th in the Guarapera sector by officers of the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) assigned to Ciudad Guayana.

The reasons for his arrest are unknown, but what is public knowledge is that he openly supported María Corina Machado and Edmundo González.

Chancellor, 64, is a leader of the Venezuelan politicalparty ‘La Causa R’ and was mayor of Sifontes for four periods (1995-2000, then 2000-2004, the third was in 2008-2013 and the last 2013-2017).

He was also imprisoned for five years after protesting against the mining policies of the government of Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías.

The leader is also the father of Jhon Chancellor, a renowned player for the national team and recently signed by the ‘Club Deportivo Universidad Católica’ in Ecuador.