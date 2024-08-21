Councilman in Naguanagua demands the cessation of threats and intimidation against him by bolivarian inteligence services

The councilman in the municipality of Naguanagua, in the state of Carabobo, Marlon Díaz, reported on the afternoon of Sunday, August 18th, that security officials, allegedly from the Venezuelan Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin), have been hanging around outside his house in recent days.

Venezuela elige presidente, recibe toda la información sobre la elección suscribiéndote ahora

Correspondent lapatilla.com

In a video posted on his social media accounts, the councilman said that he has observed the Sebin patrols in the area at least three times a day.

“Officers with patrol cars from the Sebin, but without any identification with names, or with any order, or absolutely anything, have been doing rounds three or four times a day to the residence where I live with my parents. They take photos, alert all the neighbors and this is a very regrettable situation,” said Díaz.

He indicated that he made the decision to report what has been happening, because this Sunday an envelope was left in the parking lot of the residence with a threat directed at him.

“In the morning my parents found an envelope in the parking lot that had a very explicit threat with my name, my identity card number and my exact address, which has never been a secret to anyone, many people know where I live because we have always been a family with open doors,” he said.

The councilman, who is also a medical doctor, demanded that these actions against him cease, since he has not been involved in any plan of violence, he said.

“I am making this video to demand that whoever ordered these attacks stop immediately. I have never been, I am not and I will never be involved in any plan of violence, for many reasons, but starting with my training as a doctor and humanist makes me cherish the value of human life, the value of peace and everything that has to do with peaceful dialogue, with peaceful coexistence, but mainly respect for human life,” he said.

The councilman said that he lives with his parents, who are elderly and have chronic pathologies.

“Remember that it is a private space, both the residence and my house, and you cannot enter without some kind of order,” he added.