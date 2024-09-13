Economic crisis makes it difficult for Venezuelans to get preventive check-ups for cardiovascular diseases

Cardiovascular diseases are a global public health problem, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and has become “the main cause of death, because they are silent and there is misinformation about how to detect and control them in time,” warned Pedro Lovaglio, a cardiologist and hemodynamics specialist.

“People think that this branch of Medicine is elitist. That is why a group of specialists who are committed to the country decided to democratize it, raising awareness among the population and offering opportunities for easy access,” said Lovaglio.

Situations such as the economic crisis, the weather, and constant changes in daily life, would cause people not to frequently go for screening and prevention check-ups. This motivated specialists to create prepaid medical plans with attractive discounts.

“We do special free sessions, but for the rest of the year we offer, in alliance with the Cardiology Unit of the San José Polyclinic, a membership that includes first-line services that are totally accessible and by installments,” says the specialist.

Doctors adapt to the Venezuelan model, where convenient conditions are beginning to be offered to ease access to goods and services, in this case healthcare these offer for example, unlimited consultations with cardiology residents, tests such as electrocardiograms, echocardiograms, profile 20 (blood basic hematology), holter monitor, among others, through prepaid packages.

Also,many other services that allow access to healthcare without worrying about the cost of some specialized services.

Initially, the plan would be offered and developed at the San José Polyclinic in Puerto La Cruz, where trained personnel offer information on memberships adapted to the profile of each patient.