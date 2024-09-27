ConVzla Command in Venezuela’s Apure State will mobilize this #28Sept to defend the election results

The ConVzla Command in Apure State plans to join the World Protest against Electoral Fraud tomorrow, Saturday, September 28th, called in several countries around the world by Venezuela’s opposition leader María Corina Machado.

By: Correspondent lapatilla.com

The information was confirmed this Friday, September 27th, by Nahir Mota, Coordinator of the ConVzla Command in Apure state, who gave details about it. (ConVzla, With Venezuela)

Mota explained that this Saturday, September 28th, the Comanditos of the seven municipalities of this plains state will be deployed with the purpose of demanding respect for the electoral results of the presidential elections that award Edmundo González Urrutia as the president electe of Venezuela.

Political leaders of the parties that make up the Unitary Platform and the members of the Comando ConVzla will carry out significant acts in different sectors and communities where they will read the results of the electoral records of each voting center in a scheduled manner. In addition, the attendees will sing the National Anthem, as a sign of patriotism, to once again request a peaceful transition in Venezuela.

“We are in the swarm stage. We have decided to carry out decentralized, organized protests, where more than 5,000 ‘Comanditos’ (Small civic action groups) from the different sectors, neighborhoods and communities of Apure will be the protagonists, to once again make visible the victory of July 28th,” said the coordinator of the Comando ConVzla in this plains region.