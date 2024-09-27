More than 100 detainees for Venezuela post-election protesters in Anzoátegui State were transferred to the Yare III prison

The relatives of those detained in the protests in Anzoátegui State, eastern Venezuela, after the presidential election on July 28th, demand justice.

lapatilla.com

Unofficially, it was revealed that this Friday, September 27th, the 103 prisoners were transferred from the José Antonio Anzoátegui Penitentiary Center, better known as Puente Ayala, to the Yare III prison in Miranda State more than 500 km away (about 300 miles)

Some of the mothers, wives, sisters, and other relatives went to the Palace of Justice in Barcelona to ask for explanations about this transfer, which they were not notified of, but they did not receive the information they requested and expected.

Several of them, who preferred to remain anonymous for fear of being arrested as well or exposing their relatives to greater danger, said that among the detainees there is one who is a patient with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

They added that another one detainee is “extremely delicate because he has tried to take his life several times.” They commented that last August 12th was the only time they were able to see them, since they were prohibited from visits and could only communicate through letters.

Apparently, in the next few hours a group of women will go to the Yare III prison to see if they confirm that their relatives are there.

Another of the mothers said that she is from the state of Bolívar and has been in Barcelona for two months, because her son was in Puente Ayala. She said that the young man did not participate in the protests, but was caught when he was waiting for a taxi after being with his girlfriend, for which she is asking for justice.