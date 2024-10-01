Vente Venezuela denounced the kidnapping of its general coordinator in Anzoátegui State

On the afternoon of this Monday, September 30th, the Vente Venezuela party denounced that Venezuelan state officials kidnapped its general coordinator, Julio Itriago, in Anzoátegui.

By: lapatilla.com

Through the X account, @VenteAnazoategui, the arbitrary detention without warrant against Julio Itriago, general coordinator of Vente Venezuela in the Anaco municipality, was confirmed.

“His only crime has been to fight for the freedom of Venezuela, we demand his immediate release,” demanded the political party led by María Corina Machado in a press release.

It is important to note that political persecution against the Venezuelan opposition intensified after the presidential elections of July 28th.

Regarding these cases of arbitrary arrests, María Corina assures that Nicolás Maduro will not be able to silence the voice of millions of Venezuelans who voted for change and who elected Edmundo González as the new President of Venezuela, according to data from more than 84% of the CNE official minutes that each of the witnesses of the Unitary Platform managed to collect.